Boil water advisory in place for part of Gatineau

A boil water advisory has been issued for part of Gatineau, Que., and will affect approximately 8,000 users.

The advisory is due to a water main break, according to Gatineau officials, and is in effect until further notice.

Those living south of Highway 50, east of avenue Gatineau, north of boulevard La Vérendrye and west of rue Main should boil water for one minute before drinking it.

Residents in the Gatineau sector may also notice a drop in water pressure or an interruption in the water supply.

After the advisory is lifted, residents should open all cold water taps and let the water run for one minute or until it is cold.

They should do the same for all water fountains and also toss out any ice made with tap water during the advisory.