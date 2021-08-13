Thousands of Gatineau residents asked to boil drinking water
Residents of Gatineau's Buckingham area are being asked to boil tap water for one minute before drinking it. Roughly 5,600 residents are affected.
Roughly 5,600 residents of Gatineau's Buckingham neighbourhood are being asked by the city to boil their water before drinking it.
A release from the City of Gatineau sent Thursday afternoon said the boil water advisory applies to homes north of Foucault Street and north of the Autoroute 50 junction, out to the city limits.
Residents are advised to boil their water for a full minute before drinking it.
The release did not specify why the boil advisory warning was issued, or how long it might be in place. The city said it regularly monitors water quality in the area.
When the boil water advisory is lifted, the release said, residents should flush taps for one minute before drinking from them.
