Boil water advisory in effect for Gatineau sector

The City of Gatineau has issued a boil water advisory for a section of the Gatineau sector south of Highway 50.

Residents are asked to boil their water for at least a minute before drinking the water, the city said in a news release.

The boundaries of the effected area are:

East of Labrosse Boulevard.

West of Montée Mineault.

North of the Ottawa River.

South of Highway 50, and the industrial park area near the airport north of the Highway.

Tap water may have some brown colouring to it, in which case taps should be turned to cold until it becomes clear again.

The water should be boiled when using for drinking or brushing teeth. It is safe to use for bathing, dishes and laundry. Any ice made during the advisory should be thrown away, the city said.

Once the advisory is lifted, residents should let cold water faucets run until the water is cold.

For more information call 311, the city said.