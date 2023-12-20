Boil-water advisory for Chelsea, Que. lifted

The municipality of Chelsea, Que., has lifted a boil-water advisory Saturday morning, saying it is now safe to consume.

A notice was initially released to the public on Wednesday as a precautionary measure during an emergency repair.

Residents affected by the municipality's water and sewer network were told to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before consumption.

They were also told to use boiled or bottled water to prepare baby formula, wash fruit and vegetables, brush teeth and provide to pets.