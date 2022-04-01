Boil-water advisory issued in Chelsea, Que.

A boil-water advisory has been issued for Chelsea, Que., as work continues to repair a breakage at the drinking water station, the town announced Friday.

People in the town about 25 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa are being advised to boil their water for at least one minute before consuming it.

Until the advisory is lifted, residents may notice cloudy water and reduced water pressure.

On Thursday, the town asked residents to reduce their drinking water consumption due to a "breakdown" at the drinking water station. At the time, the town said its water remained potable.