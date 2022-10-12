Boil-water advisory in effect for Chelsea, Que.'s municipal system

A boil-water advisory is in effect for Chelsea, Que.'s municipal system until further notice.

The municipality recommends that any resident drawing on the community's system boil their water for at least one minute before consuming it.

It said in a news release that its public works department is doing emergency work on the water system.

The municipality, found about 25 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa, will notify residents when the situation is resolved.

Residents can expect cloudy water and a drop in water pressure in the meantime.