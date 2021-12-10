Boil-water advisory issued for Chelsea, Que.

A boil-water advisory has been issued for the town of Chelsea, Que.

The advisory was issued Thursday evening following repairs earlier in the day to a burst watermain on chemin Old Chelsea, the public works department said in a press release.

Any residents who use the municipal water system should boil their water for at least one minute before consuming it.

The water may appear cloudy, the town said, and residents may also experience a drop in water pressure while the advisory is in effect.