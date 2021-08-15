Swimmer drowns at Fitzroy Provincial Park beach

An 18-year-old Ottawa resident drowned in the Ottawa River at Fitzroy Provincial Park in the city's west end on Saturday.

First responders were called to the park on Canon Smith Drive shortly before 7 p.m. following reports of an accidental drowning, the Ottawa Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release Sunday.

OPP said information reported to police stated a person didn't resurface after entering the water in the beach area. There are two beaches in the park — a public beach located in the day use area and a camper's beach in the Two Rivers Campground.

Rescuers from the Ottawa Fire Service attended the scene on a boat and recovered the person's body deceased in the water, the release said.

OPP identified the victim as Cheka Kazera.

This is the second drowning in the Ottawa region in the past week. Emir Hasanic, 33, of Ottawa drowned while boating on White Lake last weekend.