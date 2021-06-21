Missing swimmer's body recovered from Ottawa River

Search crews have recovered the body of a man who jumped off the Prince of Wales Bridge on Sunday but didn't resurface.

Ottawa police said the body of the 26-year-old man from London, Ont., was discovered late Sunday night.

Paramedics said dispatchers got a 911 call shortly after 4 p.m. about a group of people jumping into the river from the old train bridge, which is west of the national capital's downtown and crosses the river into Quebec.

One of the swimmers hit the water, surfaced momentarily, and then disappeared, said police.

Police marine units, the Ottawa Paramedic Service, Ottawa Fire Services and the Gatineau, Que., fire department were all involved in the search Sunday.