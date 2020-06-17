Body recovered from Ottawa River in Pembroke, Ont.

A body was recovered in the Ottawa River in Pembroke, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The Upper Ottawa Valley OPP detachment received a report of a body in the water near Mountainview Drive on Wednesday morning, according to a news release.

The OPP's marine unit, emergency response team and drone unit all helped recover the body in the afternoon.

Police said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the person's identity and cause of death. Police could not say Wednesday what the person's gender was or their approximate age.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP office. The police investigation is ongoing.