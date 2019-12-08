Skip to Main Content
Police investigating after body found in Low
The Sûreté du Québec is investigating the discovery of a body in Low, Outaouais.

According to initial findings, there were no signs of violence. (Submitted by the Sûreté du Québec )

The Sûreté du Québec is investigating after a body was discovered in Low, Outaouais, Saturday afternoon.

A hiker on chemin Paugan, near the dam, noticed the body at the bottom of the cliff and called emergency services, police say.

Sûreté du Québec's forensics team was dispatched to the scene.

The body was identified as a man in his 50s 

According to initial findings, there were no signs of violence.

