Body found in western Quebec is likely missing camper, say police

On Friday, a relative of a 24-year-old man who'd been camping alone in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Que., notified police that he hadn't been heard from in several days.

Sûreté du Québec say they were alerted on Friday that a 24-year-old man had disappeared while camping alone in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Que., roughly 120 kilometres northeast of downtown Ottawa. (Lynda Paradis/Radio-Canada)

Police say a man's body found Saturday at the confluence of the Ottawa River and the Red River is likely that of a camper reported missing the day before.

After several hours of searching, Sûreté du Québec officers found an unresponsive man where the two rivers meet on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital where he was officially declared dead, said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Béatrice Dorsainville.

"Everything suggests that it could be the camper who was reported missing," Dorsainville said in French.

"But the formal identification of the body will have to be carried out to the satisfaction of the coroner in order to confirm that it is indeed the same person."

The identity of the camper has not been released. Grenville-sur-la-Rouge is roughly 120 kilometres northeast of downtown Ottawa.

 

 

