Body found in Pembroke, Ont.
Ottawa

Officers are investigating after the body was found on River Road early Sunday afternoon.

Person's identity hasn't been released

CBC News ·
OPP are investigating after a body was found Sunday in an area near River Road. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a body was found in Pembroke, Ont., Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to an area near River Road shortly after 1 p.m., police wrote in a release.

The Regional Coroners's Office and the OPP Forensic Identification Unit are also assisting in the investigation.

The age and gender of the person haven't been released. Police said a post-mortem will be conducted in Ottawa later this week.

Pembroke, Ont., is approximately 150 kilometres northwest of Ottawa.

