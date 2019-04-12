Body found in Ottawa River near Pembroke, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a body was found in the Ottawa River near Pembroke on Thursday evening.
Unidentified body had been in water for some time, police say
The body was discovered at about 5 p.m. and had been in the water "for some time," according to Pembroke detachment Insp. Stephan Neufeld.
He couldn't say exactly how long the body had been in the river.
An autopsy will be performed at the Ottawa Hospital.