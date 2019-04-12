Skip to Main Content
Body found in Ottawa River near Pembroke, Ont.
Ottawa·New

Body found in Ottawa River near Pembroke, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a body was found in the Ottawa River near Pembroke on Thursday evening.

Unidentified body had been in water for some time, police say

CBC News ·
Ottawa police say the body was discovered Thursday evening. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a body was found in the Ottawa River near Pembroke on Thursday evening.

The body was discovered at about 5 p.m. and had been in the water "for some time," according to Pembroke detachment Insp. Stephan Neufeld.

He couldn't say exactly how long the body had been in the river.

An autopsy will be performed at the Ottawa Hospital.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|