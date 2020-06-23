Body found in Ottawa River, Gatineau police say
The body was found Tuesday evening while divers had been searching the river for a missing boater.
Divers found the body around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday
Gatineau police say a body has been found in the Ottawa River.
The body was found around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday by Gatineau police along with Sûreté du Québec divers, police said.
The identity of the body has not been released.
Divers were searching the river looking for a woman who was reported missing in a boating incident Sunday night.
