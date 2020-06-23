Skip to Main Content
Body found in Ottawa River, Gatineau police say
Ottawa

The body was found Tuesday evening while divers had been searching the river for a missing boater.

Divers found the body around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday

CBC News ·
Gatineau police say divers found a body in the Ottawa River around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Ismaël Sy/Radio-Canada)

Gatineau police say a body has been found in the Ottawa River.

The body was found around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday by Gatineau police along with Sûreté du Québec divers, police said.

The identity of the body has not been released. 

Divers were searching the river looking for a woman who was reported missing in a boating incident Sunday night.

More to come.

