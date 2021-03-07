Skip to Main Content
Body found on snowmobile trail south of Richmond 

Ottawa police are on scene after a man’s body was found on a snowmobile trail south of Richmond.  

Cause of death unknown, Ottawa police investigating

Ottawa police are on the scene after a body was discovered on a snowmobile trail south of Richmond. (Jean-Sebastien Marier/Radio-Canada)

Ottawa police are on the scene after a man's body was found on a snowmobile trail south of Richmond.  

As of Sunday morning, police have not found a snowmobile in the area.

Officers have closed a portion of trail 301 near the intersection of Dobson Lane and McBean Street.

Police continue to investigate but say a cause of death isn't known yet.

