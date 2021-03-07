Body found on snowmobile trail south of Richmond
Ottawa police are on scene after a man’s body was found on a snowmobile trail south of Richmond.
Cause of death unknown, Ottawa police investigating
As of Sunday morning, police have not found a snowmobile in the area.
Officers have closed a portion of trail 301 near the intersection of Dobson Lane and McBean Street.
Police continue to investigate but say a cause of death isn't known yet.