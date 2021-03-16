Police investigating after body found near Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway

Ottawa police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday afternoon along the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway.

A passerby alerted police after discovering the body, police said in a tweet.

The coroner's office has been called in and police are working to determine if the death is suspicious.

The eastbound lanes of the parkway remain closed between Parkdale Avenue and Booth Street, police said in an update at about 5 p.m.