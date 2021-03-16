Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Police investigating after body found near Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway

A passerby alerted police Tuesday afternoon after discovering a body along the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway in Ottawa.

CBC News ·
Police are investigating after a passerby discovered a body along the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway in Ottawa on Tuesday. (CBC)

Ottawa police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday afternoon along the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway.

A passerby alerted police after discovering the body, police said in a tweet.

The coroner's office has been called in and police are working to determine if the death is suspicious.

The eastbound lanes of the parkway remain closed between Parkdale Avenue and Booth Street, police said in an update at about 5 p.m.

 

