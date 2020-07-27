Skip to Main Content
Man's body found 2 days after near collision on western Quebec reservoir
Ottawa

Man's body found 2 days after near collision on western Quebec reservoir

Quebec provincial police say the body of a 26-year-old man has been recovered from the Réservoir Baskatong, almost two days after he went overboard following a near collision with another boat Saturday night.

The 26-year-old had been on boat with dozen people on Réservoir Baskatong

CBC News ·
Police divers had searched the waters of the Réservoir Baskatong most of Sunday before finding the body of the missing boater Monday. (Boris Proulx/Radio-Canada)

The body of a young man has been found in the Réservoir Baskatong, almost two days afer he went overboard following a near-collision with another boat over the weekend.

Police divers recovered the man's body around noon Monday.

A 50-year-old man from Saint-Jérôme, Que., was arrested following the accident in Grand-Remous, Que., about 220 km north of Ottawa.

The man was charged with driving while impaired,  Éloïse Cossette with the Sûreté du Québec told Radio-Canada.

He's been released on a promise to appear in court.

Police said the boat driver attempted to avoid a collision with another boat around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. A 26-year-old man then fell out of the boat, which had around a dozen people on board.

He wasn't wearing a life jacket and never resurfaced, police said.

With files from Radio-Canada

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now