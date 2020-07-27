Man's body found 2 days after near collision on western Quebec reservoir

The body of a young man has been found in the Réservoir Baskatong, almost two days afer he went overboard following a near-collision with another boat over the weekend.

Police divers recovered the man's body around noon Monday.

A 50-year-old man from Saint-Jérôme, Que., was arrested following the accident in Grand-Remous, Que., about 220 km north of Ottawa.

The man was charged with driving while impaired, Éloïse Cossette with the Sûreté du Québec told Radio-Canada.

He's been released on a promise to appear in court.

Police said the boat driver attempted to avoid a collision with another boat around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. A 26-year-old man then fell out of the boat, which had around a dozen people on board.

He wasn't wearing a life jacket and never resurfaced, police said.