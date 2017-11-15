Police identify body in suspicious death
Major crime unit investigating after body of 31-year-old Kenneth Ammaklak found on Donald Street
Ottawa police are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was found at an address on Donald Street Tuesday morning.
The body was found in the 200 block of Donald Street around 6 a.m., police said.
On Thursday, police identified the victim as 31-year-old Kenneth Ammaklak.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa police major crime unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477, or online at crimestoppers.ca.
The deceased person is a man. Major Crime has taken carriage of this investigation. Further updates to follow. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/SLAvnXVEWo">https://t.co/SLAvnXVEWo</a>—@OttawaPolice