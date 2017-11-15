Police identify body in suspicious death

Ottawa police are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was found at an address on Donald Street Tuesday morning.

The body was found in the 200 block of Donald Street around 6 a.m., police said.

On Thursday, police identified the victim as 31-year-old Kenneth Ammaklak.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa police major crime unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477, or online at crimestoppers.ca.