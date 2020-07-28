Man found dead behind Ottawa high school a homicide, police say

A man found dead behind the Collège catholique Samuel-Genest on Carsons Road is being treated as a homicide by Ottawa police.

Three people found the body of 21-year-old Mohamed Hassan of Ottawa behind the school east of the Aviation Parkway at about 5:15 p.m. Monday.

Ottawa police said in an interview Tuesday morning that the body showed obvious signs of violence. An autopsy is planned today to confirm the cause of death.

Nobody has been arrested and police said they didn't have any information on a suspect or suspects to release.

Anyone in the area between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday is asked to call investigators at 613-236-1222 extension 5493 or call Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.