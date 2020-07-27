Body found behind east-end Catholic school

The body of a male was found behind the Collège catholique Samuel-Genest on Carsons Road in Ottawa's east end on Monday evening, Ottawa police said.

Police identified the person as a "victim" but have not provided any details about their age or a possible cause of death.

A number of Ottawa police sections are investigating, the force said in a tweet, including the homicide unit.

Ottawa police declined to provide CBC further information about the investigation Monday evening.