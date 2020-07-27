Body found behind east-end Catholic school
Ottawa police say homicide unit is investigating
The body of a male was found behind the Collège catholique Samuel-Genest on Carsons Road in Ottawa's east end on Monday evening, Ottawa police said.
Police identified the person as a "victim" but have not provided any details about their age or a possible cause of death.
A number of Ottawa police sections are investigating, the force said in a tweet, including the homicide unit.
Ottawa police declined to provide CBC further information about the investigation Monday evening.
Police responded to a call about a deceased male body located behind Samuel Genest HS at approx 5:15pm. Several sections attending including Homicide Unit. The victim has not been identified. <br><br>This is an ongoing investigation, no further details available at this time.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a>—@OttawaPolice