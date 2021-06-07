Bobcat missing from zoo in North Grenville

A bobcat named Brett Cody is missing from a zoo in North Grenville after a "vandal" intentionally let animals out of their pens over the weekend, according to a post on the facility's Facebook page.

In a news release, Ontario Provincial Police said the animals were found wandering free at Saunders Country Critter Zoo and Sanctuary on Saturday morning, but it wasn't until a more thorough search on Sunday that the bobcat was determined to be missing.

The zoo, located just off Highway 416 about 60 kilometres south of downtown Ottawa, said it's unclear whether the nine-kilogram animal was catnapped or simply wandered off. The zoo says Brett Cody lacks the skills to survive in the wild, and is asking for the public's help locating the bobcat.

The zoo says the bobcat poses no danger to the public, but anyone who locates the animal is asked not to approach it.

Brett Cody has grey-blond fur and black spots, according to OPP.

OPP is asking anyone with information to notify Grenville County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Saunders directly at 613-794-6124 or saunderscountry@gmail.com.