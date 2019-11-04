Boba to the rescue: Service dog to help Outaouais paramedics deal with trauma

Outaouais paramedics have a new four-legged recruit, and the job he'll be doing is a vital one.

Boba, a Labrador/Bernese mountain mix that was bred and trained by Mira, a non-profit that specializes in service, therapy and guide dogs, will help front-line staff process the trauma they experience when they're on call.

Of the Outaouais Paramedic Co-operative's 250 employees, four have had to leave their front-line posts in the last five years due to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The new hire was the idea of Elise Carriere and Marie-Ève Tremblay, who thought a dog would be a great way to deal with the stress and isolation many paramedics experience.

"Sometimes it's just pain and distress that we see, and we bring it back," Carriere said.

Outaouais paramedics Elise Carriere and Marie-Ève Tremblay researched how a service dog could help themselves and their colleagues deal with stressful events. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

The pair began researching service dogs, and this week Boba joined the team, complete with his own employee badge and handler.

"The dog obviously won't judge you, ever," Carriere said. "He can just be there for you to pet him. You don't have to say anything and he's going to make you feel better and then maybe he's going to help you to open up to a co-worker."

Ottawa paramedics have had their own service dog, Max the golden retriever, since 2016.

Opening up

Dominic Fortin, the paramedic service's head of operations, will be taking care of Boba 24/7, taking the dog along with him on calls and even to local hospitals.

"I think the paramedics are always seen as heroes, and I think that's why they have a hard time talking about the big calls," Fortin said.

Dominic Fortin, head of operations for Outaouais paramedics, is responsible for Boba 24/7. He'll take the dog along on calls and even to local hospitals. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

He said some of the worst calls involve injured children — especially when the situation ends poorly and is out of the paramedic's control.

"If you put everything inside into the box for quite some time, something's going to happen to you," Fortin said. "The stress is going to get back to you. We want this tool, this dog to help us open up about our feelings and what we lived [through]."

Fortin said compartmentalizing or ignoring those feelings contributes to PTSD, and he's hopeful having Boba around will help start those important conversations before it's too late.