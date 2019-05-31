Transport Canada lifts boating ban on Ottawa River

Transport Minister Marc Garneau has lifted boating restrictions on the Ottawa River.

Transport Canada issued an interim order April 27 banning water traffic along the Ottawa River from the capital to the Carillon dam, which was expanded to Lake of Two Mountains near Montreal then north of Mattawa, Ont., before the May long weekend.

Rafting companies have been among those pushing for Transport Canada to lift the ban in recent weeks, because it was preventing them from running their businesses.

The ban was initially put in place to prevent large wakes from pushing over sandbag walls and making flooding worse.

The ban remains in place from approximately Plaisance to Grenville.