Boater dies in suspected drowning near Deep River

A 66-year-old boater has died in a suspected drowning near Deep River, Ont.

Just before 11 a.m. Friday, Ontario Provincial Police officers got word of an unoccupied boat going in circles on the Ottawa River.

First responders confirmed that one person had been on the boat but was now missing, OPP said in a news release.

The force's underwater search and recovery unit arrived on the scene Saturday and found the boater's body early in the afternoon, police said.

The victim's name has not been released. The provincial coroner's office has been called in and an autopsy will be conducted, OPP said.

Deep River is roughly 200 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa.