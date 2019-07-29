3 people escape burning boat on Ottawa River

Three people escaped a burning boat on the Ottawa River Monday afternoon near Rideau Falls, fire officials say.

A plume of smoke could be seen from shore, coming from a boat in the middle of the river adjacent to 98 Sussex Dr. in Ottawa.

Fire department officials said three people managed to jump off the boat and safely climb aboard other boats on the river.

Three people escaped a burning boat on the Ottawa River Monday afternoon near Rideau Falls. (Camille Bergeron/Submitted) 0:37

They were taken to the other side of the river in Gatineau, Que., for further assessment.

Ottawa firefighters on water rescue boats managed to put out the boat fire soon after, officials say.

An investigation is ongoing.