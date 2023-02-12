Police investigating pair of 'suspicious' fires at summer camp in Pontiac

Officers with the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais are investigating what they say are two "suspicious" fires that broke out overnight at a Jewish summer camp in Quyon, Que.

The camp in Pontiac is about 50 kilometres northwest of Ottawa.

Firefighters were called to Camp B'nai Brith of Ottawa when flames were coming from a warehouse around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

As firefighters were battling the flames, a second fire broke out at a nearby building. That fire was quickly brought under control and the building only suffered minor damage, while the warehouse was destroyed, according to police.

Police said they began investigating the fires after certain elements were deemed to be "suspicious."