Bluesfest vows to improve wait times after complaints

Bluesfest organizers say they're working to cut wait times and better direct people about where to go after complaints that some people waited up to an hour to get into the site on opening night.

Several people took to social media to complain about long wait times and bottle-neck crowds to get into the first night of Bluesfest 2018 on Friday. (@NickArding/Twitter)

Many people took to social media to complain about long queues, confusion around which line to stand in, and water refill stations running dry.

"We recognize there was some challenges around which line to get into," said Joe Reilly, a Bluesfest spokesperson, adding that many people seemed to show up around the same time for the evening concerts.

"People may have found themselves in the wrong line. We are improving the signage and we're also going to have people out directing traffic more to try to get people into the correct queues when they arrive on site."

The festival may also reduce the number of lines for people without backpacks because they weren't used much, and convert them to lines for people with backpacks, he said.

Organizers are encouraging people to pack light and bring small backpacks to help shorten wait times.

With the temperature Thursday night feeling above 30 with the humidity factored in, some people also complained about water refill stations being hard to find or running dry.

Reilly said there are two water refill stations at the festival, each with eight to 10 spouts. The hose at one of the stations malfunctioned and crews have been working to fix it in time for Friday's performances.

