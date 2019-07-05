Summer music festivals take over Ottawa

Ottawa's annual Bluesfest and Music and Beyond festivals are in full swing, serving up a full spectrum of rock, hip hop, blues, pop and classical for the weekend.

Classical kids

Summer is the season when the sounds of string quartets, orchestras and operas fill Ottawa's churches and performance halls.

Music and Beyond takes pride in serving up its classical music with a twist, adding circus acrobatics, theatrical performances and plenty of programming directed at children (and their parents) into the mix.

Sarah McDougall Meets the Ghost of Beethoven

Fed up with practising the piano, 12-year-old Sarah plunks out a Beethoven piece that's so hard on the ears, the great composer's ghost is compelled to rise from the grave to help the youngster discover the beauty in the music.

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. and noon.

Where: Perez Hall, University of Ottawa.

The Snow Queen

Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale has been turned into an opera by The Canadian Children's Opera Company. It's a world of magical characters, a frosty queen and spirited music.

When: Friday 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.

Where: Great Canadian Theatre Company.

Ottawa Family Music Expo

This expo is a free interactive day of performances, instrument making, musical games and even yoga.

When: Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Grounds of the University of Ottawa.

It's never too early to learn about classical music at Music and Beyond. (Music & Beyond)

All-Star blues jam

This weekend's headliners on the City Stage at Bluesfest include county star Eric Church on Friday night, high-octane rockers The Glorious Sons on Saturday, and on Sunday, the pop anthems of The Killers.

If you're still aching for a blues fix, look no further than the air-conditioned comfort of Barney Danson Theatre in the Canadian War Museum, where a steady stream of blues artists, veterans and newcomers will drop by to jam in a cabaret setting.

Local soul brothers The Split will host the evenings with an assist by the venerable Texas Horns, just in from a European tour with Eric Clapton.

"Expect jump blues, old school blues, rhythm and blues and straight ahead blues," said Matthew Chaffey of The Split.

Whether they're performing original tunes or new versions of old standards, "It's very much a collaboration, a great time and a great spirit." Chaffey said.

Where: Barney Danson Theatre, Canadian War Museum, 1 Vimy Pl.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Bluesfest day passes range in price from $59 to $75 and can be purchased online here.

Note: The Texas Horns and The Split perform on the Bluesville Stage, Saturday at 6 p.m.