Bluesfest 2023: What you need to know about road closures and transit

Concertgoers will be flocking to LeBreton Flats this week and the next for Bluesfest, which starts on Thursday.

The music festival's events run over two weeks from July 6 to July 9 and July 12 to July 16.

Here's what you need to know about getting to the festival, and related road closures.

Going to LeBreton Flats

Travel on OC Transpo buses, trains or Para Transpo is included in festival event ticket prices, starting three hours before your event and two hours after.

You can show your wristband or Bluesfest pass to operators, or use the video chat function on ticket machines to enter through the fare gate.

On the days of the festival, some OC Transpo bus routes will be detoured due to road closures between 5 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

Despite the partial closure of Pimisi Station during last weekend's Canada Day festivities, the city said transit users won't encounter similar problems when Bluesfest kicks off.

Road closures and parking restrictions

Local street parking restrictions will be in place around LeBreton Flats throughout Bluesfest, which runs from July 6 to July 16. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Several streets will be closed nightly throughout the festival, between 5 p.m. and midnight:

Booth Street between Wellington Street/Kichi Zībī Mīkan and Albert Street.

Kichi Zībī Mīkan eastbound between Parkdale Avenue and Booth Street.

Kichi Zībī Mīkan westbound between Portage Bridge and Slidell Street.

The Ottawa River Pathway will also be closed between Booth Street and the intersection of Vimy Place and Kichi Zībī Mīkan.

These closures will not be in effect on July 10 and July 11, since there are no Bluesfest events scheduled on those days.

Local street parking restrictions will still be in effect throughout the festival. Some of those major restrictions include: