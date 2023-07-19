Could Bluesfest crowds be the reason for current LRT shutdown?

OC Transpo is looking into whether additional passenger load on the LRT contributed to the bearing issue that has shut down train service since Monday.

"One of the tests that we are doing with the instrumented bogie, we will simulate load" by using sandbags, said Renée Amilcar, Ottawa's general manager of transit services.

In a Tuesday news conference, Richard Holder, the city's director of engineering services, said those tests will include the type of load that was experienced during Bluesfest.

Amilcar said it's too early to say what caused the issue but that Alstom is gathering data and will hopefully be able to determine the cause soon.

OC Transpo is currently checking all trains after a routine inspection found more grease than there should be on one of the axles under the train that connects to its wheels.

In a memo on Monday, Amilcar wrote a further look at the axle found "the bearing play was over the threshold at which it could stay in operation."

The city said an inspection had been done eight days before the issue was found and if there had been a problem with the bearing at that point it would have been identified.

'Trains heavily used during Bluesfest': Councillor

"We recently had trains that were heavily used during Bluesfest," River ward Coun. Riley Brockington told CBC News.

The festival ran for 10 days from July 6 to 16, during the period between the two inspections.

"OC Transpo wants to know if … the added passenger weight in any way contributes to the deterioration," Brockington said.

TSB report flagged weight issue with trains

This isn't the first time OC Transpo has had issues with axle bearings on its trains.

The derailment of a train in August 2021 involved a wheel that was severed from the axle due to a "catastrophic bearing failure," according to the Transportation Safety Board (TSB).

In a February 2023 letter to city officials, the TSB said the problems that caused the derailment in August 2021 and a component failure in July 2022 "continue to pose a risk to safety until the issues are resolved."

It also pointed out the trains ordered by Ottawa — the Citadis Spirit — are longer, heavier and required to carry more passengers at higher speeds than trains in other cities such as Paris and Istanbul, which use Alstom trains with the same cartridge assemblies but have had far fewer defects.

The letter goes on to say the original operating speed and number of stations on the Confederation Line means frequent starts and stops that "could potentially introduce accelerated wear to motor bogie drive and brake components."

As of Wednesday afternoon, OC Transpo said it had inspected the axle hub assemblies of nine light-rail vehicles and the underbodies of 35 light-rail vehicles with no issues detected.