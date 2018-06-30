Bluesfest bird officially a mom as first 2 eggs hatch

The Bluesfest killdeer is officially a new mom.

Two of the bird's four eggs hatched Saturday afternoon, officials with the popular Ottawa music festival confirmed to CBC news.

The bird had initially built its nest on a cobblestone path near where the festival's main stage was set to go up.

That meant the festival needed permission from Environment and Climate Change Canada to relocate the eggs before starting construction — which they got earlier this week.

The eggs were then painstakingly moved away from the main stage site, roughly one metre at a time, so that the killdeer could get acclimatized to the new surroundings.

By Wednesday morning, the small platform used to carry the eggs had been placed on top of an artificial nest about 25 metres away from the original nest.

As of Saturday afternoon, Bluesfest officials had not settled on names for the baby birds.

The festival gets underway July 5 at LeBreton Flats.