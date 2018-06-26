Bluesfest gets go-ahead to move 'bluesnest'

Ottawa Bluesfest organizers have received a permit allowing them to move a bird's nest that had threatened to delay construction of the festival's main stage.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the permit Tuesday under the federal Migratory Birds Convention Act, allowing the relocation of the nest to a "nearby suitable habitat."

The killdeer's nest — and its four eggs — were first spotted last Friday during initial setup.

Crews blocked off the area surrounding the nest with caution tape while the National Capital Commission, which owns the festival grounds, hired a security guard to watch over the nest around the clock.

Population in decline

The killdeer is not a species at risk, the federal ministry said in a statement Tuesday, though their population in Canada has declined over the last 40 years.

"The relocation will allow the nest to remain and eggs to hatch in the natural environment. In the event of nest abandonment, eggs will be transported to a rehabilitation facility to provide the best probability for survival," said Amélie Desmarais, a spokesperson for the ministry, in an emailed statement.

Construction of the stage was scheduled to begin Tuesday.

The 11-day music festival, which attracts more than 300,000 people each year, is scheduled to begin July 5.