Ottawa Bluesfest: Foo Fighters, Shania Twain, Pitbull headline 2023 lineup

Bluesfest organizers have released the full lineup for the 2023 festival in Ottawa, including main stage headliners Shania Twain, Weezer, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Death Cab for Cutie, Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, Charlotte Cardin, Pitbull and The Smile.

The festival will take place at LeBreton Flats Park from Thursday, July 6 to Sunday, July 9 and from Wednesday July 12 to Sunday, July 16.

Twain, who grew up in Timmins, Ont., will kick off the festival's opening night on the main stage.

The Bluesfest show, which was announced in October, is part of the singer's Queen and Me international tour that will stop in 49 cities across Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and Ireland.

Fans cheer during the Rage Against the Machine show at Bluesfest in Ottawa on July 15, 2022. The city's biggest festival returned last summer after taking two years off during the pandemic. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Foo Fighters, who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021, drew one of the largest crowds in Bluesfest history when they played the event in 2018.

The band was such a draw, organizers turned off metal detectors to speed up the influx of a capacity crowd of more than 30,000 spectators.

Festival veteran Weezer previously played Bluesfest in 2010 and 2013.

The full list

July 6 – Shania Twain; Orville Peck; bbno$; Dax; Son Little; John Németh; Brea Lawrenson; J.C; Melissa Lamm; Mikhail Laxton; Mimi O'Bonsawin

July 7 – Weezer, Thundercat; Billy Talent; PUP; Tank & The Bangas; Jupiter & Okwess; Southern Avenue; Digging Roots; Emily Jean Flack; Melo Griffith; The Jesse Greene Band.

July 8 – Robert Plant and Alison Krauss; BADBADNOTGOOD; Blackie and The Rodeo Kings ft. Daniel Lanois and Suzie Vinnick; Raul Midón; Sugaray Rayford; The Texas Horns; Aspects; Nesrallah Artuso Project; Steven Taetz.

July 9 – Death Cab for Cutie; Tegan and Sara; Alan Doyle; Bran Van 3000; Moonlight Benjamin; Jack Barksdale; Youngtree & The Blooms; Guy Belanger; East Coast Experience; Emmanuelle Querry.

July 12 – Foo Fighters; AJR; White Reaper; MONOWHALES; Black Joe Lewis; Lime Cordiale; My Son The Hurricane; River City Junction.

July 13 – Mumford and Sons; The War On Drugs; Declan McKenna; Sudan Archives; Cam Kahin; Lloyd Spiegel; Loviet; Amos The Transparent; Angelina Hunter Trio; Ash Ravens; Avery Raquel.

July 14 – Charlotte Cardin; FLETCHER; Fleet Foxes; Allison Russell; Rich Aucoin; Sauce Boss; Sussex; Amanda Jordan; Pony Girl.

July 15 – Pitbull; Ludacris; Julia Jacklin; HOROJO Trio; TJ Wheeler; Abby Stewart; Drew Nelson; GRAE; Joe McDonald.

July 16 – The Smile; Koffee; Miss Emily; Eazy Finesse; Megan Jerome; and Steph La Rochelle; Alvvays.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday.