Alanis Morissette, Rage Against the Machine to play 2021 Bluesfest
Both acts have agreed to rebook and play in 2021, after this year's festival was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Alanis Morissette performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in New Orleans. The Ottawa-raised musician was supposed to play this year's now-cancelled Bluesfest, but will instead be part of the lineup for 2021. (Amy Harris/Associated Press)

Next year's Bluesfest already has two bands in its pocket.

Late Friday the annual Ottawa music festival announced both Alanis Morissette and Rage Against the Machine have agreed to rebook and play in 2021, after this year's festival was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Both artists had been slated to be part of this summer's lineup.

"We know 2021 seems like a long time coming, but this announcement is something we believe a lot of 'fest fans will be happy to hear, and something they can mark on their calendars for the coming year," said Mark Monahan, the festival's executive and artistic director, in a news release.

"On the heels of announcing the cancellation of our 2020 event a few days ago, we are happy to share what we consider to be some pretty great news for 2021."

Ticket holders can get refunds for this year's festival starting Friday, but Monahan says they can also them to hold onto their passes for next year's event.

Bluesfest is planned to run from July 8 to 18 next year.

