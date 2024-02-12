A tour of Blossom Park

Over the next month, CBC Ottawa's Rachelle Elsiufi will immerse herself in the south Ottawa community of Blossom Park, meeting its residents, visiting its businesses and telling their stories. First, a tour of the neighbourhood.

Over the next month, CBC Ottawa's Rachelle Elsiufi will immerse herself in the south Ottawa community of Blossom Park, meeting its residents, visiting its businesses and telling their stories.

Communities in Focus: Blossom Park.

Have a Blossom Park story to share? Send an email to Rachelle Elsiufi.

First, a video tour of the neighbourhood.

Local historian and longtime resident Glenn Clark took CBC for a ride-along to help get the pop-up project going.

You can watch the tour in this story's video player.