Over the next month, CBC Ottawa's Rachelle Elsiufi will immerse herself in the south Ottawa community of Blossom Park, meeting its residents, visiting its business and telling their stories.

It's the first in our Communities in Focus series, where we amplify the stories we discover in an Ottawa neighbourhood.

Blossom Park has experienced considerable growth over the past few years as a popular settling area for newer Canadians. But that's not really new.

The neighbourhood had a mini boom in the 1970s when vacant lots were purchased by newly established Italian immigrants eager to leave cramped downtown living arrangements and build their own dream homes.

The trend continued through the '80s and '90s with additional infill development. Today, census data shows the 14,000 or so people living there are a mix of younger families and empty nesters of various cultural and religious backgrounds.

Schools: Blossom Park Public School, Sawmill Creek Public School, St. Bernard Catholic School, St. Bernadette French Catholic School

Fun Facts: Blossom Park is the childhood home of former World Champion ski jumper Horst Bulau, Olympic gold medalist Glenroy Gilbert, Grammy winner Alanis Morissette and Canadian tennis star Gabriela Dabrowski



Blossom Park is nestled below Hunt Club and South Keys neighbourhoods in Ottawa's urban south end. (Mapcarta.com)

On the commercial side, Blossom Park is home to several major car dealerships, shawarma shops and airport hotels. It's also close to big employers Rideau Carleton Casino and Canadian Forces Station Leitrim, as well as the EY Centre and the Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport.

Its relatively central location is close to the O-Train Trillium Line's station at South Keys and a quick drive downtown via Bank Street or the Airport Parkway. You might not know the Conroy Pit off leash dog-park (and toboggan hill) is located in Blossom Park.

What else do you want other residents of the city to know about Blossom Park?

We want you to share your Blossom Park experiences with us by filling out this questionnaire: