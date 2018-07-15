Summer camp helps students with health challenges leave the nest

Isaiah Davis says he always knew he wanted to live independently.

When he was as young as 10 he was already wondering how he would manage to get to the store to buy milk for his cereal.

The 18-year-old from Prescott, Ont. has had help his entire life. When he was one he was diagnosed with open-lip schizencephaly, a rare congenital birth defect that causes developmental delays and physical paralysis.

He uses a power wheelchair and needs help with some daily tasks such as showering, getting in and out of bed, and going to the bathroom.

But his challenges never stopped him from wanting to live life on his own terms.

"Since he was around 10 years old, he was like 'No, I am going to go to high school and go to college going to have my own apartment,'" said his mother Stacey Davis-Clare.

Now that time has come.

Difficult transition

Isaiah will move away from home for the first time to begin classes at Algonquin College this fall.

"It will be a good experience because I want to run my own business someday," said Davis.

But going from the parental nest to independence can present particular challenges for people with complex health issues.

Many have spent their lives in and out of hospitals, and had the most basic of tasks done for them — everything from getting a drink of water to going to the store.

This week Davis was one of eight students participating in a week-long summer camp for people aged 16 to 21, called BLOOM.

The overnight camp teaches basic life skills, as well things such as handling bank accounts, meal planning, and using public transportation.

The camp is run by CHEO and Carleton University. It uses dorm space at Algonquin College.

"We do Camp BLOOM to give campers an opportunity to do things for themselves," said Tara Previll, an occupational therapist with CHEO who is working with the students.

Tara Pervill is one of the instructors working with the campers. She says she is proud of their drive and determination. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC )

Learning new skills

Previll says she believes students are learning from their mistakes and adapting.

One camper recently told Previll to stop speaking for her when she was trying to buy something at a grocery store.

"I thought, she gets the whole point of this camp," Previll said. "I was proud of her drive and her determination."

As for Davis he says his mother seems more concerned about him starting college away from home than he is.

For now, he is trying to figure out how to do his laundry.

"My mom does all my laundry, and I don't know what she does, so that that might be a new thing I will have to learn," he said.

Despite the learning curve, he's excited about his upcoming year at Algonquin College.

"I hope I enjoy it."