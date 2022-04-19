Jury reviewing short list of designs for Block 2 of parliamentary precinct

The collection of buildings facing Parliament's Centre Block is one step closer to a facelift, as a jury will look at design submissions from six finalists in the Block 2 architectural competition this week.

The jury will meet from Wednesday to Friday to review the design concepts, which were showcased in a public presentation on April 11, according to a spokesperson for Public Services and Procurement Canada.

Block 2 is sandwiched between Wellington and Sparks Streets and stretches from O'Connor Street to Metcalfe Street. It's redesign is set to include office space for the Senate and House of Commons.

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) says on its website architectural competitions have a proven record of eliciting great design ideas — including the Parliament Buildings in 1859. The professional jurors were selected by Royal Architectural Institute of Canada.

The submission from NEUF Architects, in a joint venture with Renzo Piano Building Workshop, seeks to reconcile the disjointed building styles of the lot. (Public Services and Procurement Canada)

Amaury Greig is an associate with Renzo Piano Building Workshop in Paris, France who has partnered with NEUF Architects in Ottawa to create a design that works with the range of historic buildings that are already there.

"The big challenge was really giving some coherence to that block and how to do that with buildings that are as old as 150 or 160 years to more recent ones dating back to the early eighties," Grieg said.

Their design centres itself around what will be the Indigenous Peoples' Space — two of the 11 buildings on the site have been set aside for the new space.

PSPC's website said the department will ensure "the design and construction for the entire block honours and respects the significance of the space."

All six designs create space for this building.

The envelope grid on the submission from Diamond Schmitt Architects, in partnership with Bjarke Ingels Group, KWC Architects and ERA Architects, is a contemporary interpretation of the historical facade. (Public Services and Procurement Canada)

Diamond Schmitt Architects, working in a joint venture with Bjarke Ingels Group, KWC Architects and ERA Architects aims to place people above institutions with its rooftop gardens. Their design hopes to establish a "dignified urban edge" as a counterpoint to Parliament Hill.

The submission from Provencher Roy + Associés Architectes Inc. incorporates Indigenous elders teachings into its design, creating a circle rather than a square with a central aspect being a "Truth and Reconciliation Tower" directly across from the Peace Tower.

Provencher Roy + Associés Architectes Inc. employs the concept of a circle rather than a square and centres a 'Truth and Reconciliation Tower' in response to the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill. (Public Services and Procurement Canada)

The design from Wilkinson Eyre, in association with IDEA Inc. strives to present a counter narrative to the one presented by Centre Block. It takes its inspiration from the natural world and the teachings of Indigenous traditions and cultures. It hopes to create an open civic space for citizens to engage in dialogue.

Respect for the natural world and plants and animals is at the heart of the design from Wilkinson Eyre, who partnered with IDEA Inc. for the project. (Public Services and Procurement Canada)

Creating a civic space is also at the heart of the design from Zeidler Architecture Inc. in association with David Chipperfield Architects. Its design includes a People's Square and draws on the strength of old and new. The vision tries to marry historic stewardship with sustainability, Indigenous values and heritage.

The design from Zeidler Architecture Inc. in association with David Chipperfield Architects retains all the heritage buildings and strives for net zero structures. (Public Works and Procurement Canada)

The design from Watson MacEwen Teramura Architects, in partnership with Behnisch Architekten in Boston, prioritizes natural light and strives to create a welcoming workspace with winter gardens.

"We chose to bring [...] the outdoors, indoors and providing people access to nature within the building," Allan Teramura said, a partner with Watson MacEwen Teramura Architects.

The design from Watson MacEwen Teramura Architects, in joint venture with Behnisch Architekten, attempts to create something elegant and refined, but also understated that won't distract from Parliament Hill. (Public Services and Procurement Canada)

After consultations with an adviser on Indigenous issues, the design incorporated fragrant flowers and plans to infuse the buildings with important Indigenous plants.

"It's an amazing opportunity in Ottawa. It's a once in a lifetime kind of project," said Teramura.

The jury will recommend the first, second and third teams and each will receive a prize.