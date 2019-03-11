Paris Escandón may be legally blind, but each day he leaves his home in Ottawa to shoot beautifully composed photos.

Escandón describes his vision as blurry, as if he's permanently underwater.

So when he takes a photo, he first has to carefully zero in on the hazy, distant shapes. He then adjusts his lens using automatic focus, and finally captures the elusive moment forever.

"I have a lot of problems seeing shapes, or details and shadows or clothing, and textures. A lot of information is missing," said Escandón, whose work will be showcased in Ottawa next month.

"I use a camera to explore the world around me, I've been using it since I [had] my children. I've seen them grow through the camera."

A portrait taken by Ottawa photographer Paris Escandón, who is legally blind. Escandón says he loves to take portraits because he misses seeing human faces. (Paris Escandón)

Escandón will be showcasing his work on April 26 at the School of the Photographic Arts in Ottawa, where he's currently a full-time student. (CBC)

Lost vision in his 20s

Escandón's vision was damaged almost two decades ago, when he was 23.

He was living in his hometown of Mexico City when he learned he had a kidney disease. His resulting high blood pressure damaged his retinas, preventing him from ever seeing clearly.

Escandón said he'd always had a creative spirit and was always very "visual," loving to draw as well as taking photos. Because of that, his blindness was difficult to stomach.

"[It was] shocking, especially because when I lost my sight, I didn't know it [would] be forever," he said.

"But now I feel like I've been able to see other things [that] I was not able to see before."

Escandón says that before he lost most of his eyesight when he was 23, he was a very 'visual' person, with his passions including both photography and drawing. (Paris Escandón)

Escandón took this photo in Linhares, Portugal, earlier this year. (Paris Escandón)

'My world is always out of focus'

When Escandón immigrated to Ottawa in 2007 with his family, he took on the role of caring for his children, now aged 12 and 14.

During that period, he spent most of his free time studying photography and film online.

He's now studying full-time at the School of the Photographic Arts in Ottawa. The school is hosting an exhibition of his work on April 26.

Escandón admits that taking photos while being legally blind can be difficult and frustrating.

Sometimes his shots turn out blurry and hard to make out. But most of his work, he says, is sharp and crisp. He especially loves taking portraits because being able to see human faces is the thing he misses most.

"My world is always out of focus. Sometimes I need to be able to hold an image," he said. "I like to be able to see."