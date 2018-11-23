An Ottawa man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the death of a 25-year-old woman at a Gatineau hotel more than three years ago.

Christine MacNeil, 25, was shot and killed at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel on Rue Laurier on Oct. 19, 2015. At the time, Gatineau police said she'd been "targeted" and her death planned.

Blake Dooley, 56, was found guilty of first-degree murder Thursday.

The conviction comes with an automatic life sentence, but Dooley will find out next month when he could be eligible for parole. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 11.

2nd man charged

MacNeil's ex-huband, Emilio Spezzano, is also charged with first-degree murder. He's expected to find out in January when his trial will begin.

Dooley already has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for assault with a weapon after an incident in Eganville, Ont., in June 1996, netting him a life-time weapons ban.

Dooley was arrested nearly four months after MacNeil's death, while Spezzano wasn't arrested until June 2017.

MacNeil's father, John MacNeil, described his daughter as a "happy-go-lucky young lady" who worked at a salon in Ottawa. Following Dooley's arrest MacNeil said he felt as if he'd been in limbo waiting for news from investigators.