Demonstration for Black, Indigenous lives sets up at Ottawa intersection

Advocates calling for changes to Ottawa's budget, police policies and more say they'll stay in an intersection near the University of Ottawa until the city listens to their demands.

The Day of Action for Anishinabeg and Black Lives is organized by a collection of groups including Justice for Abdirahman, formed after the Black Ottawa man's death in 2016.

They've been at the intersection of Laurier Avenue and Nicholas Street since Thursday afternoon and say they plan to be there until the city and police start talking to them about meaningful changes.

A list of 10 demands asks for city council to vote down a $13.2-million increase to the Ottawa police budget, changes to police policies around dynamic entries and mental health response and ending racism in schools, the health-care system and while accessing services.

Organizers said one person was injured when the driver of a car drove into a line of protesters Thursday afternoon.

Laurier Avenue is closed between Elgin and Nicholas streets. Nicholas Street is closed from Laurier to Highway 417, meaning drivers can't get off the highway onto Nicholas.