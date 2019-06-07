Black community demands apology from Meehan

Some members of Ottawa's black community are demanding an apology after Coun. Carol Anne Meehan abruptly left a consultation session about the city's new chief of police.

The Ottawa Police Services Board held the community town hall on Wednesday evening at the St. Elias Centre on Ridgewood Avenue.

It was supposed to be a chance for residents to voice their opinion about what qualities they'd like to see in Ottawa's next police chief, as a national search to replace former chief Charles Bordeleau gets underway.

Robin Browne, a member of the advocacy group 613-819 Black Hub, said Wednesday's meeting was poorly attended, with fewer than a dozen residents showing up.

Dahabo Ahmed Omer, a member of the Justice for Abdirahman Coalition, says Coun. Carol Anne Meehan's behaviour was insulting. Meehan has said her behaviour was 'neither rude nor aggressive.' 1:15

Councillor's behaviour 'disrespectful'

Browne said when those who did attend started asking questions about the outreach efforts made prior to the event, Meehan stood up and interrupted, asking what the racialized community had done to get the word out.

"Asking us what we had done, in response to us asking her, like, what have you guys done ... that in itself is defensive, and by my definition, rude," Browne said.

Browne said he left the meeting because he found Meehan's behaviour "disrespectful."

Dahabo Ahmed Omer, a spokesperson for the Justice for Abdirahman Coalition, echoed Browne's account, and said Meehan acted in "an aggressive manner."

Carol Anne Meehan, a former TV news anchor, was elected to Ottawa city council in October. (CBC)

"It was not her place to interrupt members of the community. It is not her place to put the accountability on us," Ahmed Omer said.

"The accountability is on the police board to do its due diligence to invite as many community members as possible and to take this process seriously."

Meehan 'flabbergasted'

Omer said the relationship between the Ottawa Police Service and the city's black community is already fragile following the death of Abdirahman Abdi in July 2016.

I was neither rude nor aggressive. - Coun. Carol Anne Meehan

She said including the racialized community — particularly the black community — in the conversation about the next police chief is vital to repairing that relationship.

Meehan disputed the accusations against her, and said her question was warranted. She said she left the meeting early because she wasn't feeling well.

"I was neither rude nor aggressive, and I'm really flabbergasted that they are portraying it like that," Meehan said. "It's just baffling."

Meeting attendee Cheryl Parrott disagrees with others who said Meehan's behaviour was rude and aggressive. (Robyn Miller/CBC)

Cheryl Parrott, a member of the Hintonburg Community Association, also attended the meeting and backed up Meehan's account.

"No, I didn't find her rude or aggressive. She had thought that the woman had stopped speaking and started speaking, and the woman said no, she hadn't, so Carol Anne said, 'Well, go ahead," Parrott said.

Regardless, about 30 members of Ottawa's black community are now demanding an apology from Meehan. Ahmed Omer said they're drafting a letter to deliver to the Ottawa Police Services Board on Monday.

It will demand a public apology, or that Meehan be removed from the board, Ahmed Omer said.

"Her intent doesn't matter here, the impact is what matters," Ahmed Omer said.