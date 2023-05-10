Ottawa hospital got hundreds of alerts used to seize newborns despite order to stop

Despite Ontario's directive to end the controversial practice in 2020, Ottawa's largest hospital continued to receive hundreds of notifications called "birth alerts" from child welfare agencies — used to threaten to or actually seize newborns from their mothers.

According to internal hospital data obtained by CBC News, the hospital still received 298 birth alerts from October 2020 onward. That was the province's deadline to put a stop to the practice, citing it disproportionately affects Indigenous and other racialized mothers.

The Ottawa Hospital says all alerts after 2020 came from Quebec but they "were not acted upon."

"It's disheartening to see these numbers," said Cora McGuire-Cyrette, executive director of the Ontario Native Women's Association.

Gina Louttit, a doula in Ottawa, says she wasn't surprised by the hospital's data on birth alerts, citing her clients' experience in recent years. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Birth alerts are notifications issued by child welfare agencies to hospitals that target unborn children of pregnant people who they deemed "high-risk." In turn, health-care providers were required to alert welfare authorities when the subject comes to seek medical care or deliver their baby.

They can lead to newborns being taken away from their parents for days, months or even years. Critics have called the practice unconstitutional and illegal.

The Ontario government directed children's aid societies to stop sending birth alerts to hospitals by Oct. 15, 2020. On April 14, 2023, the Quebec government announced it will end the practice of birth alerts, the last province in Canada to do so.

CBC submitted a freedom of information request to all Ottawa hospitals asking for details on birth alerts they've received from 2010 to 2022.

Queensway Carleton, Montfort, Bruyère and CHEO hospitals said they kept no records on birth alerts.

The Ottawa Hospital (TOH) was the only institution that kept track of birth alerts, and shared the number of alerts they received between 2017 and 2022.

What do the numbers show?

Child welfare agencies issued 1,206 birth alerts to TOH between 2017 and 2022.

In the last three years from 2020 to 2022, the hospital received 487 alerts — including 71 total alerts last year.

August 2022 was the only month in the past six years where the hospital recorded zero birth alerts. The hospital saw 36 alerts in October 2018, which was the highest number of alerts it received for any month in that timeframe.

A footnote states TOH notified Quebec's Department of Youth Protection that birth alerts would not be accepted as of November 2022.

In December 2022, the hospital still received nine alerts.

Not surprised, says doula

Gina Louttit, a full spectrum Indigenous doula in Ottawa, says the practice should stop, but she "wasn't surprised" by the numbers.

"I had a couple of clients in Ottawa that had experienced it recently in 2023," said Louttit.

Her clients told her child protection workers visited them shortly after they gave birth at The Ottawa Hospital.

"They felt targeted, they felt unsafe," she said. "It makes me feel upset ... because it's been going on for years."

Have you experienced a birth alert in Ottawa? Email priscilla.hwang@cbc.ca

Louttit gave birth to her daughter in June 2018 at an Ottawa hospital and believes she experienced a birth alert at that time.

She said within a few hours, a nurse told her Children's Aid Society was coming to visit her.

A social worker came and interrogated her, she says, citing she was a young mother at the time.

"I felt very targeted," said Louttit. "I wasn't notified it was a birth alert but it felt like it was, just because I was not expecting [Children's Aid Society] to show up."

Louttit said even after asking her doctor and nurse practitioner to look into it, she never got confirmation.

These alerts are often issued unbeknownst to the mother and without evidence of real risk, which means requesting records may be the only way to prove someone's been targeted by a birth alert — a process criticized as inaccessible.

The Ottawa Hospital declined an interview and did not specifically address CBC's question about Louttit's patients possibly experiencing birth alerts this year.

Louttit with a sweetgrass basket that holds a piece of her daughter's umbilical cord from when she gave birth in 2018. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

McGuire-Cyrette said she wonders how many more hospitals continued to receive birth alerts across Canada.

During engagements with Indigenous women in the last year, she said she's heard new mothers continue to navigate a health-care system "that operates in an unacceptable level of violence" against them.

WATCH | What matters moving forward, according to women's association:

'Racist, colonial, sexist ideologies' must be targeted to end birth alerts, ONWA director says Duration 0:58 Cora McGuire-Cyrette, executive director of Ontario Native Women's Association said Indigenous mothers will continue to get "red-flagged" unless investments into "systemic changes" are made.

Though all provinces in Canada have now issued directives to end the practice, McGuire-Cyrette believes Indigenous mothers will continue to get "red-flagged."

"I think it may continue in a new approach, in a new way," she said.

Workers may issue alerts by habit: director

Colette Nadeau, the director of youth protection for Quebec's Outaouais region, said the ministry had told its child protection partners to stop issuing birth alerts as of March 13, 2023.

She said alerts from Quebec were likely issued on Quebec residents who decided to give birth in Ontario.

She said after the Ontario government ended the practice, some Quebec welfare partners may have continued to issue birth alerts, not realizing the practice ended across the border.

"It's possible that some of our employees, there is a lot of turnover, were not aware of it so they were still doing it," Nadeau said in French.

The Children's Aid Society of Ottawa said in an email statement it has not issued any birth alerts since September 2020 aligning with the provincial directive.