Plane lands safely in Ottawa after bird strike

An Air Canada flight with 170 passengers on board landed safely after striking birds during its descent to the Ottawa International Airport shortly after midnight.

The airline said the plane involved was flight AC 342, an A321 Airbus.

Records on flight tracking website Flight Aware said the plane landed around 12:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, making it to the gate about 1:20 a.m.

Audio recordings from LiveATC.net suggest the pilot issued a mayday call after the aircraft hit a flock of birds, damaging one of its engines.

According to the recording, there were eight crew members on board.

The plane is now in maintenance, Air Canada said.

Ottawa paramedics could not immediately be reached for an update on any injuries.