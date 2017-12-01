Audio
Plane lands safely in Ottawa after bird strike
An Air Canada flight with 170 passengers on board landed safely after striking birds during its descent to the Ottawa International Airport shortly after midnight.
Air Canada flight from Vancouver may have sustained engine damage, mayday recording suggests
An Air Canada flight with 170 passengers on board landed safely after striking birds during its descent to the Ottawa International Airport shortly after midnight.
The airline said the plane involved was flight AC 342, an A321 Airbus.
Records on flight tracking website Flight Aware said the plane landed around 12:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, making it to the gate about 1:20 a.m.
Audio recordings from LiveATC.net suggest the pilot issued a mayday call after the aircraft hit a flock of birds, damaging one of its engines.
According to the recording, there were eight crew members on board.
The plane is now in maintenance, Air Canada said.
Ottawa paramedics could not immediately be reached for an update on any injuries.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.