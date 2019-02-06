Bingo brawl at long-term care home prompts OPP response

When a bingo-related dispute heated up at a long-term care facility in Rideau Lakes, Ont., on Tuesday, OPP officers had to be called in.

It began when a 79-year-old woman took a seat normally used by an 86-year-old woman, according to Leeds County OPP spokesperson Const. Sandra Barr.

The ensuing argument between the two women then escalated into a physical altercation.

Other residents got involved, turning the situation into somewhat of a brawl, and OPP were called.

'An unusual call'

"It was certainly an unusual call for us," Barr said.

When police arrived the residents calmed down. No one was seriously injured and paramedics were not required.

No charges were laid.

OPP didn't know if the bingo game ended up happening.