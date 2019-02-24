Biltong salad brings flavours from South Africa
Biltong is used in stews, soups, lunchtime snacks, salads and stir fries
When Victoria Machakaire came to Canada with her husband and two kids from South Africa over a decade ago, she assumed she would have no problem finding biltong, a cured beef or wild game staple from back home. Boy was she wrong.
"I went to all the other supermarkets. There was nothing. Funny enough, one guy, when I asked, 'Hey do you sell biltong,' he said, 'What kind of soap is that?' And I'm like, 'No, it's food.'"
Biltong most resembles beef jerky but its seasoning and texture make it unique. It's often sliced in narrow pieces and eaten as a snack, but as Machakaire told CBC's All In A Day, it can be so much more.
It can be found in stews, soups, lunchtime snacks, salads and stir fries. Machakaire wants the people of Ottawa to share her love of biltong.
That's why she partnered with Saslove's meat market and now prepares and sells biltong out of their Wellington Street West location. She's often there on weekends handing out samples and answering questions on how to use it in your recipes.
Here's her recipe for a warm biltong salad:
Ingredients:
- 1 medium head Romaine lettuce (shredded).
- 3/4 cup red peppers (sliced).
- 1 medium carrot (julienned).
- 2 small cucumbers (cut into diagonal circles).
- 1/3 cup kalamata olives.
- 1/3 cup cashew nuts (roasted and salted or plain).
- 1/3 cup feta cheese.
- 1 medium tomato (quartered).
- 1 small avocado (sliced).
- 3/4 cup biltong (shaved).
- Salad dressing of choice.
Method:
- Preheat oven to 475 F.
- Add lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, red peppers to a bowl and toss to mix.
- Add kalamata olives, cashew nuts, feta cheese and mix into the other vegetables.
- Arrange the tomato and avocado on top.
- Toss 3/4 cup of biltong into the oven for a minute (just to warm it up), remove from oven and top your salad.
- Serve immediately.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.