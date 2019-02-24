Biltong salad brings flavours from South Africa

When Victoria Machakaire came to Canada with her husband and two kids from South Africa over a decade ago, she assumed she would have no problem finding biltong, a cured beef or wild game staple from back home. Boy was she wrong.

"I went to all the other supermarkets. There was nothing. Funny enough, one guy, when I asked, 'Hey do you sell biltong,' he said, 'What kind of soap is that?' And I'm like, 'No, it's food.'"

Biltong most resembles beef jerky but its seasoning and texture make it unique. It's often sliced in narrow pieces and eaten as a snack, but as Machakaire told CBC's All In A Day, it can be so much more.

It can be found in stews, soups, lunchtime snacks, salads and stir fries. Machakaire wants the people of Ottawa to share her love of biltong.

That's why she partnered with Saslove's meat market and now prepares and sells biltong out of their Wellington Street West location. She's often there on weekends handing out samples and answering questions on how to use it in your recipes.

Here's her recipe for a warm biltong salad:

Versatile biltong, shown here in a warm salad. (Halima Sogbesan/CBC)

Ingredients:

1 medium head Romaine lettuce (shredded).

3/4 cup red peppers (sliced).

1 medium carrot (julienned).

2 small cucumbers (cut into diagonal circles).

1/3 cup kalamata olives.

1/3 cup cashew nuts (roasted and salted or plain).

1/3 cup feta cheese.

1 medium tomato (quartered).

1 small avocado (sliced).

3/4 cup biltong (shaved).

Salad dressing of choice.

Biltong is a South African staple that is often compared to beef jerky, but Victoria Machakaire says that misses the mark. 2:15

Method: