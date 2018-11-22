Skip to Main Content
Police investigate shooting near Billings Bridge
A man was taken to hospital after a shooting near Billings Bridge Shopping Centre on Nov. 22, 2018. (Radio-Canada)

Police are investigating after a 44-year-old man was brought to an Ottawa hospital with gunshot wounds Wednesday night. 

Ottawa police said they responded to reports of a shooting near the Billings Bridge Shopping Centre at about 9 p.m. 

The man later arrived at a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital by a friend, police said. 

There have been no arrests as of Thursday morning. 

