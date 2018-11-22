New
Police investigate shooting near Billings Bridge
Police are investigating after a 44-year-old man was brought to an Ottawa hospital with gunshot wounds Wednesday night.
Man taken to hospital with gunshot wounds expected to survive
Ottawa police said they responded to reports of a shooting near the Billings Bridge Shopping Centre at about 9 p.m.
The man later arrived at a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
He was taken to hospital by a friend, police said.
There have been no arrests as of Thursday morning.