Man with gun arrested at Billings Bridge mall

Officers bearing rifles carried out a high-stakes arrest at an Ottawa mall packed with holiday shoppers Sunday after getting a report of a man with a gun.

Ottawa Police Service officers were called to the Billings Bridge Mall shortly before 5 p.m. after an employee called 911, said Sgt. Peter Van Der Zander.

The employee reported being "accosted" by the man, who showed off a firearm tucked into into the waistband of his pants, Van Der Zander said.

The rifle-toting officers descended on the mall and were able to arrest the man outside a drug store. He matched the description of a suspect police had been investigating earlier in the day for making similar threats at a nearby apartment, Van Der Zander said.

Because the mall was filled with shoppers, police "had to take decisive and immediate action," said Van Der Zander, who oversaw the operation.

No shots were fired, and no injuries have been reported. The man is now in custody.