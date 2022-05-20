La Pêche protesters against Bill 96 call for a 'more inclusive' Quebec

Protesters gathered in La Pêche, Que., Friday morning to speak out against Bill 96, the controversial language bill that would limit the number of anglophone students and require new immigrants to learn French within six months of their arrival.

A group of about 20 protesters, signs in hand, gathered in La Pêche, Que., Friday morning to demonstrate against Bill 96, the controversial language bill that is expected to be approved by the Quebec government next week.

The bill is a flagship piece of legislation for François Legault's government and aims to reform the Charter of the French Language to ensure French is the common language of the province.

It would impose more obligations on smaller businesses than exist under the current laws, limit the number of anglophone students and require them to take three french courses at the college level.

It would also require new immigrants to access government services solely in French six months after arrival.

Bill 96 has an exception allowing for languages other than French to be used by government agencies "where health, public safety or the principles of natural justice so require." But those who oppose the bill say the restrictions will make it harder to access services in practice.

"We are at risk of losing students, businesses and people who do not speak French," protest organizer Kate Greenland told Radio-Canada.

The protest was organized outside an event to announce high speed internet that was attended by four Quebec MNAs from the ridings of Orford, Gatineau, Chapleau and Papineau.

Greenland said they were looking for a "more diverse, more inclusive Quebec."

Protesters gather in La Pêche, Que., to demonstrate against Bill 96. (Patrick Louiseize/Radio-Canada)

Mathieu Lacombe, minister for the Outaouais, accepted a petition from the protesters and said "duly noted" in French after speaking with them for a few minutes.

"Citizens have the right to express themselves," Lacombe said. "It is certainly not me who will blame them for making a demonstration.

"That said, I find that there is a lot of misinformation around Bill 96 — which does not restrict freedom, which does not prevent the provision of health care to Anglo-Quebecers and which does not prevent them from studying in their language."

Mathieu Lacombe, the minister responsible for the Outaouais region, is handed a petition by protesters in La Pêche, Que., that he promised to take to the Quebec National Assembly. (Rebecca Kwan/Radio-Canada)

Carly Woods from Wakefield, Que., shared her thoughts on the bill in both French and English to Radio-Canada.

"We're a pretty tight-knit English community in a wonderful province that we embrace thoroughly, but at our hospitals we should be able to speak our first language," Woods said.

Woods added that she's particularly opposed to the new rules around CEGEPs and to the limiting of the number of children allowed to attend an English school, calling the restrictions "out of this world."

Ottawa Morning 10:10 Quebec’s language reform bill inches closer to becoming law Premier François Legault’s government continues to defend Bill 96, despite criticism that it could limit access to basic services for the province’s English-speaking minority.

"People are feeling their voices are not being heard in Quebec City," said Caryl Green, the provincial Liberal candidate in the riding of Gatineau and the former mayor of Chelsea, Que.

Green said she was approached by the protest's organizers, who asked for her support. She said the bill contains many restrictions that will make it difficult to have sustainable development in the province.

"I believe that Bill 96 needs to be questioned, and does need to be amended, still, to represent the needs of minority groups, immigrants, anglophones."